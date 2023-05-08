Unusual Call Option Trade in Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (BMA) Worth $105.00K

On May 8, 2023 at 10:59:15 ET an unusually large $105.00K block of Call contracts in Banco Macro S.A. - ADR (BMA) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 256 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Macro S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMA is 0.29%, a decrease of 75.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 3,858K shares. The put/call ratio of BMA is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.44% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Macro S.A. - ADR is 23.04. The forecasts range from a low of 7.60 to a high of $40.11. The average price target represents an increase of 29.44% from its latest reported closing price of 17.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Macro S.A. - ADR is 290,697MM, a decrease of 41.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 79.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Odey Asset Management Group holds 1,196K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 90.36% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 426K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 22.74% over the last quarter.

EITEX - Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 411K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 368K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 136K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing a decrease of 48.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMA by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Banco Macro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Macro is the second largest domestically-owned private bank in Argentina, and the sixth-largest by deposits and lending.

See all Banco Macro S.A. - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.