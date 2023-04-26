Unusual Call Option Trade in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR (BBVA) Worth $23.49K

On April 26, 2023 at 14:23:33 ET an unusually large $23.49K block of Call contracts in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR (BBVA) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BBVA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR. This is a decrease of 382 owner(s) or 56.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.09%, a decrease of 67.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.98% to 168,542K shares. The put/call ratio of BBVA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR is $8.59. The forecasts range from a low of $5.55 to a high of $10.53. The average price target represents an increase of 19.76% from its latest reported closing price of $7.17.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR is $26,661MM, an increase of 24.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ballew Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 24.95% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 76K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 33.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 49.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., better known by its initialism BBVA, is a Spanish multinational financial services company based in Madrid and Bilbao, Spain. It is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, and is present mainly in Spain, South America, North America, Turkey, and Romania.

