Unusual Call Option Trade in Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Worth $37.50K

On May 16, 2023 at 12:27:06 ET an unusually large $37.50K block of Call contracts in Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ballard Power Systems. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDP is 0.22%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.06% to 77,360K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDP is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 289.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ballard Power Systems is 17.62. The forecasts range from a low of 17.45 to a high of $18.14. The average price target represents an increase of 289.78% from its latest reported closing price of 4.52.

The projected annual revenue for Ballard Power Systems is 111MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 7,047K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,710K shares, representing a decrease of 37.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 26.49% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 4,430K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,352K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,516K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 64.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 167.63% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,489K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 41.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,313K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Background Information

Ballard Power Systems' vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

