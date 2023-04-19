Unusual Call Option Trade in Axon Enterprise (AXON) Worth $1,310.40K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:54:00 ET an unusually large $1,310.40K block of Call contracts in Axon Enterprise (AXON) was bought, with a strike price of $200.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in AXON options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 10.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.44%, an increase of 13.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 73,248K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is $236.64. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $276.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.00% from its latest reported closing price of $227.53.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is $1,404MM, an increase of 17.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIMVX - Fidelity Mid Cap Value Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 33.67% over the last quarter.

DSMFX - Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 31.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 124.01% over the last quarter.

NSFGX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2035 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 21.47% over the last quarter.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 99.86% over the last quarter.

BlueCrest Capital Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Axon Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

