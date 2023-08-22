Unusual Call Option Trade in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (AVDL) Worth $625.00K

On August 22, 2023 at 14:25:52 ET an unusually large $625.00K block of Call contracts in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (AVDL) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AVDL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.46%, an increase of 26.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.53% to 55,031K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 19.72. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 45.53% from its latest reported closing price of 13.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 23MM, an increase of 1,404.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,523K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,827K shares, representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 38.79% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 6,811K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,742K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 95.09% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,396K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,302K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,535K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,572K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 68.85% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,830K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 82.20% over the last quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.