Unusual Call Option Trade in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Worth $181.04K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:50:57 ET an unusually large $181.04K block of Call contracts in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in AUPH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUPH is 0.08%, a decrease of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 54,976K shares. The put/call ratio of AUPH is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.18% from its latest reported closing price of $11.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is $139MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coastal Capital Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 42K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 52.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 99.88% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 110K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 303K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 6.47% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

See all Aurinia Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.