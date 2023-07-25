Unusual Call Option Trade in Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Worth $344.25K

On July 25, 2023 at 14:15:20 ET an unusually large $344.25K block of Call contracts in Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 87 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Union Bankshares. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUB is 0.19%, a decrease of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.01% to 75,462K shares. The put/call ratio of AUB is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.32% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares is 32.90. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.32% from its latest reported closing price of 30.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantic Union Bankshares is 797MM, an increase of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,586K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,314K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,022K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 5.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,955K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 2.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,651K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Declares $0.30 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $30.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.21%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.