Unusual Call Option Trade in Atkore International Group (ATKR) Worth $1,261.00K

On March 10, 2023 at 15:04:17 ET an unusually large $1,261.00K block of Call contracts in Atkore International Group (ATKR) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 133 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in ATKR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.92% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atkore International Group is $169.32. The forecasts range from a low of $157.56 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.92% from its latest reported closing price of $146.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atkore International Group is $3,787MM, a decrease of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atkore International Group. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 9.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATKR is 0.34%, an increase of 14.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 48,150K shares. The put/call ratio of ATKR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,307K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 56.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,204K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 31.36% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,151K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,068K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 30.38% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,057K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Atkore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atkore is forging a future where its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.