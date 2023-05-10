Unusual Call Option Trade in Astrazeneca plc - ADR (AZN) Worth $261.13K

On May 10, 2023 at 11:08:34 ET an unusually large $261.13K block of Call contracts in Astrazeneca plc - ADR (AZN) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.93th percentile of all recent large trades made in AZN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astrazeneca plc - ADR. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZN is 0.79%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 901,143K shares. The put/call ratio of AZN is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astrazeneca plc - ADR is 81.47. The forecasts range from a low of 39.47 to a high of $114.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.52% from its latest reported closing price of 75.08.

The projected annual revenue for Astrazeneca plc - ADR is 47,467MM, an increase of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 68,592K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,385K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 54,606K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,247K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 44,987K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,614K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 40,798K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,326K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 15.15% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 27,870K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,087K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Astrazeneca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AstraZeneca plc is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with its headquarters at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus in Cambridge, England.

