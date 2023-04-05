Unusual Call Option Trade in AstraZeneca (AZN) Worth $1,645.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 10:13:59 ET an unusually large $1,645.00K block of Call contracts in AstraZeneca (AZN) was sold, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 72 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in AZN options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.17% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for AstraZeneca is $80.21. The forecasts range from a low of $42.24 to a high of $112.96. The average price target represents an increase of 14.17% from its latest reported closing price of $70.25.

The projected annual revenue for AstraZeneca is $47,467MM, an increase of 7.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2155 funds or institutions reporting positions in AstraZeneca. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZN is 0.73%, a decrease of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 891,049K shares. The put/call ratio of AZN is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 68,592K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,385K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 54,606K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,247K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 44,987K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,614K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 40,798K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,326K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 15.15% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 27,870K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,087K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Astrazeneca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AstraZeneca plc is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with its headquarters at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus in Cambridge, England.

