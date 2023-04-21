Unusual Call Option Trade in Assertio Holdings (ASRT) Worth $29.99K

On April 21, 2023 at 15:34:55 ET an unusually large $29.99K block of Call contracts in Assertio Holdings (ASRT) was bought, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ASRT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assertio Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASRT is 0.10%, an increase of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 20,809K shares. The put/call ratio of ASRT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assertio Holdings is $8.54. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 42.38% from its latest reported closing price of $6.00.

The projected annual revenue for Assertio Holdings is $149MM, a decrease of 4.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Occudo Quantitative Strategies holds 154K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 220.04% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 86.32% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 123K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 23.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 161.60% over the last quarter.

Aigen Investment Management holds 27K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 306K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 72.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 556.56% over the last quarter.

