Unusual Call Option Trade in Ashland (ASH) Worth $64.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:09:00 ET an unusually large $64.00K block of Call contracts in Ashland (ASH) was bought, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.37%, a decrease of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 62,152K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.63% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashland is $129.35. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.63% from its latest reported closing price of $100.56.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland is $2,555MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 58K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Texas Permanent School Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 25.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 83,544.64% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 99.90% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 19.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Burney holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ashland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

