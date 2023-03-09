Unusual Call Option Trade in Asana (ASAN) Worth $100.50K

On March 9, 2023 at 11:36:52 ET an unusually large $100.50K block of Call contracts in Asana (ASAN) was sold, with a strike price of $23.00 / share, expiring in 36 days (on April 14, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.23 percentile of all recent large trades made in ASAN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.74% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asana is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of $17.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Asana is $553MM, an increase of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 11.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.11%, a decrease of 37.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.38% to 57,056K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 6,727K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,835K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Himension Fund holds 5,570K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,537K shares, representing a decrease of 35.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 42.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,088K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 42.24% over the last quarter.

CIPMX - CHAMPLAIN MID CAP FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 1,960K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 42.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,777K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 41.07% over the last quarter.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.