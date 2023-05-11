Unusual Call Option Trade in Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Worth $44.56K

On May 11, 2023 at 14:44:30 ET an unusually large $44.56K block of Call contracts in Arlo Technologies (ARLO) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arlo Technologies. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLO is 0.05%, a decrease of 36.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 76,264K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.29% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arlo Technologies is 9.69. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 36.29% from its latest reported closing price of 7.11.

The projected annual revenue for Arlo Technologies is 495MM, an increase of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,522K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,452K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 30.43% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,845K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,961K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 30.10% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 3,133K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 27.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 3,037K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares, representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 38.90% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 2,756K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 30.36% over the last quarter.

Arlo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities delivers a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells and floodlight cameras. With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data secure, and puts security at the forefront of its company culture.

