Unusual Call Option Trade in ARK Investment Management LLC - ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Worth $489.89K

August 05, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

On August 4, 2023 at 15:36:00 ET an unusually large $489.89K block of Call contracts in ARK Investment Management LLC - ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was bought, with a strike price of $45.50 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on August 11, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.77th percentile of all recent large trades made in ARKK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARK Investment Management LLC - ARK Innovation ETF. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKK is 0.33%, an increase of 38.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.05% to 99,982K shares. ARKK / ARK Investment Management LLC - ARK Innovation ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ARKK is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKK / ARK Investment Management LLC - ARK Innovation ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Shanda Payment Holdings holds 8,052K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,561K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 87.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 228.77% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 6,164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing an increase of 74.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 281.60% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 5,525K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares, representing an increase of 72.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 295.46% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 94.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 262.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors.
