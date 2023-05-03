Unusual Call Option Trade in Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Worth $71.68K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:00:35 ET an unusually large $71.68K block of Call contracts in Ardmore Shipping (ASC) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ASC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardmore Shipping. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 13.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.10%, an increase of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 30,656K shares. The put/call ratio of ASC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardmore Shipping is $21.16. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 54.94% from its latest reported closing price of $13.66.

The projected annual revenue for Ardmore Shipping is $249MM, a decrease of 44.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 169K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Stifel Financial holds 26K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 31.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 506K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 34.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 132.30% over the last quarter.

Ardmore Shipping Declares $0.45 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $13.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.92%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 33.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.91 (n=35).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 8.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ardmore Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

