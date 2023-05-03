Unusual Call Option Trade in Ardelyx (ARDX) Worth $75.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 13:05:15 ET an unusually large $75.00K block of Call contracts in Ardelyx (ARDX) was sold, with a strike price of $3.50 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.09 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in ARDX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardelyx. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 25.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDX is 0.09%, an increase of 59.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.80% to 86,770K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardelyx is $6.65. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.71% from its latest reported closing price of $4.44.

The projected annual revenue for Ardelyx is $67MM, an increase of 28.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,727K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 166.09% over the last quarter.

Caas Capital Management holds 472K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Group holds 8,314K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,746K shares, representing an increase of 30.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 220.78% over the last quarter.

APPLX - Appleseed Fund Investor Class holds 1,000K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing a decrease of 22.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 101.18% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 40.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 158.94% over the last quarter.

Ardelyx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

