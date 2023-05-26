Unusual Call Option Trade in Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Worth $164.80K

On May 26, 2023 at 11:24:32 ET an unusually large $164.80K block of Call contracts in Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 56 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RCUS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcus Biosciences. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCUS is 0.16%, a decrease of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 61,138K shares. The put/call ratio of RCUS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcus Biosciences is 43.86. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 150.63% from its latest reported closing price of 17.50.

The projected annual revenue for Arcus Biosciences is 104MM, a decrease of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,803K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 15.93% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 3,193K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,172K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing a decrease of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 28.70% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,882K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing a decrease of 33.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 49.48% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,766K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 63.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 97.83% over the last quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has four molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic and triple-negative breast cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1- 1.

Key filings for this company:

