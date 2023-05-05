Unusual Call Option Trade in Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Worth $6.10K

On May 5, 2023 at 11:27:05 ET an unusually large $6.10K block of Call contracts in Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 196 day(s) (on November 17, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aquestive Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 14.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQST is 0.05%, an increase of 553.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 15,499K shares. The put/call ratio of AQST is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aquestive Therapeutics is 6.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 207.91% from its latest reported closing price of 1.96.

The projected annual revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics is 41MM, a decrease of 11.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bratton Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 17.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 21.96% over the last quarter.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning holds 719K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 113,504.33% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 507K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 463K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 94.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 61.74% over the last quarter.

Aquestive Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

