Unusual Call Option Trade in Applovin Corp - (APP) Worth $317.03K

On May 26, 2023 at 15:49:57 ET an unusually large $317.03K block of Call contracts in Applovin Corp - (APP) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 84 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.10th percentile of all recent large trades made in APP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applovin Corp -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.42%, an increase of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 173,471K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.34% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applovin Corp - is 21.08. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.34% from its latest reported closing price of 24.05.

The projected annual revenue for Applovin Corp - is 2,873MM, a decrease of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 60,735K shares representing 16.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 13,800K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,001K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,315K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 29.95% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,218K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares, representing an increase of 46.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 167.22% over the last quarter.

Applovin Background Information

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

