Unusual Call Option Trade in Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Worth $333.96K

On August 21, 2023 at 11:33:13 ET an unusually large $333.96K block of Call contracts in Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.91 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.78th percentile of all recent large trades made in AAOI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.13%, an increase of 209.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.78% to 12,143K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.20% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics is 6.38. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 50.20% from its latest reported closing price of 12.80.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Optoelectronics is 264MM, an increase of 23.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,268K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 55.17% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,215K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,002K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 276.01% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 844K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

