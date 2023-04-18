Unusual Call Option Trade in Apple (AAPL) Worth $1,139.43K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:31:15 ET an unusually large $1,139.43K block of Call contracts in Apple (AAPL) was bought, with a strike price of $165.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.87th percentile of all recent large trades made in AAPL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 198 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 2.50%, a decrease of 35.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 10,150,531K shares. The put/call ratio of AAPL is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apple is $173.69. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from its latest reported closing price of $165.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is $413,641MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

360 Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 12.04% over the last quarter.

MUNDX - Mundoval Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCAEX - The Gabelli Equity Income Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 16.73% over the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP Janus Henderson Balanced Portfolio Initial Class holds 278K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. holds 240K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Apple Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple's software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak's Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

See all Apple regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.