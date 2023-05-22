Unusual Call Option Trade in Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) Worth $93.25K

On May 22, 2023 at 15:19:16 ET an unusually large $93.25K block of Call contracts in Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.65th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMEH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Medical Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMEH is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 21,389K shares. The put/call ratio of AMEH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Medical Holdings is 48.28. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.77% from its latest reported closing price of 33.35.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Medical Holdings is 1,258MM, an increase of 3.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,931K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 29.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,198K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 29.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 28.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 892K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 27.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 787K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Apollo Medical Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

