Unusual Call Option Trade in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Worth $65.52K

On May 3, 2023 at 13:24:54 ET an unusually large $65.52K block of Call contracts in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was bought, with a strike price of $19.50 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.27th percentile of all recent large trades made in NLY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annaly Capital Management. This is an increase of 520 owner(s) or 147.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLY is 0.18%, a decrease of 49.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 106.58% to 256,519K shares. The put/call ratio of NLY is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annaly Capital Management is $22.95. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 21.56% from its latest reported closing price of $18.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Annaly Capital Management is $3,394MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meeder Advisory Services holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Mid Cap Index Fund Class 2 holds 190K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 21.05% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Mid Cap Index Portfolio holds 125K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 21.78% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 36.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Declares $0.65 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $18.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.45%, the lowest has been 9.32%, and the highest has been 23.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

Annaly Capital Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes.

See all Annaly Capital Management regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.