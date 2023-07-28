Unusual Call Option Trade in Anheuser-Busch In Bev (BUD) Worth $986.31K

On July 27, 2023 at 09:45:43 ET an unusually large $986.31K block of Call contracts in Anheuser-Busch In Bev (BUD) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 50 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 15.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BUD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch In Bev. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUD is 0.39%, a decrease of 23.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.21% to 122,709K shares. The put/call ratio of BUD is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.10% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch In Bev is 71.66. The forecasts range from a low of 57.27 to a high of $89.87. The average price target represents an increase of 22.10% from its latest reported closing price of 58.69.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch In Bev is 61,581MM, an increase of 4.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 25,302K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,340K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 10.27% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 17,640K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 10,382K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,089K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,649K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,458K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 6,968K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,892K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUD by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch In Bev Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, commonly known as AB InBev, is a Belgian multinational drink and brewing company based in Leuven, Belgium. AB InBev has a global functional management office in New York City, and regional headquarters in São Paulo, London, St. Louis, Mexico City, Bremen, Johannesburg and others.

