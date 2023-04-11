Unusual Call Option Trade in AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Worth $240.00K

On April 11, 2023 at 14:41:17 ET an unusually large $240.00K block of Call contracts in AngloGold Ashanti (AU) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 101 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.63 percentile of all recent large trades made in AU options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.61% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AngloGold Ashanti is $24.88. The forecasts range from a low of $19.00 to a high of $31.38. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.61% from its latest reported closing price of $26.64.

The projected annual revenue for AngloGold Ashanti is $4,743MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AU is 0.34%, an increase of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 148,158K shares. The put/call ratio of AU is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 23,587K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,477K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 22.57% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 21,692K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,828K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,768K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 33.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,529K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,584K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 35.83% over the last quarter.

Coronation Fund Managers holds 5,374K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,918K shares, representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 33.99% over the last quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is a global gold mining company. It was formed in 2004 by the merger of AngloGold and the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation. It is now a global gold producer with 21 operations on four continents.

