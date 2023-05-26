Unusual Call Option Trade in Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Worth $160.97K

On May 26, 2023 at 12:31:17 ET an unusually large $160.97K block of Call contracts in Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 238 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.64th percentile of all recent large trades made in AVXL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anavex Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVXL is 0.03%, a decrease of 26.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.77% to 28,544K shares. The put/call ratio of AVXL is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 443.58% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anavex Life Sciences is 48.70. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 443.58% from its latest reported closing price of 8.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anavex Life Sciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,488K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares, representing an increase of 33.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 14.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,267K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,588K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,453K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,091K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 11.78% over the last quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising preclinical drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.