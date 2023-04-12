Unusual Call Option Trade in Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Worth $449.50K

On April 12, 2023 at 15:26:12 ET an unusually large $449.50K block of Call contracts in Amprius Technologies (AMPX) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 9 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.69 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in AMPX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 69.60% from its latest reported closing price of $8.42.

The projected annual revenue for Amprius Technologies is $5MM, an increase of 8.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.12%, a decrease of 50.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.80% to 2,813K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,029K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 16.98% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 944K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 200K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

KPCB XIV Associates holds 100K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 90K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

