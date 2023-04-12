Unusual Call Option Trade in Amplify Energy (AMPY) Worth $83.72K

On April 12, 2023 at 15:11:29 ET an unusually large $83.72K block of Call contracts in Amplify Energy (AMPY) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 191 days (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.84 percentile of all recent large trades made in AMPY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amplify Energy is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 69.06% from its latest reported closing price of $7.24.

The projected annual revenue for Amplify Energy is $345MM, a decrease of 24.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplify Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPY is 0.25%, an increase of 58.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 18,014K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPY is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Lasry Marc holds 2,561K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,044K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing a decrease of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 972K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 22.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 810K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Amplify Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

