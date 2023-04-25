Unusual Call Option Trade in AMKOR Technology (AMKR) Worth $51.01K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:04:41 ET an unusually large $51.01K block of Call contracts in AMKOR Technology (AMKR) was sold, with a strike price of $23.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMKOR Technology. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.25%, an increase of 29.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 111,268K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMKOR Technology is $31.65. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 36.44% from its latest reported closing price of $23.20.

The projected annual revenue for AMKOR Technology is $7,170MM, an increase of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 83K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 32.67% over the last quarter.

PMJIX - PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 168.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 57.66% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,990K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 28.96% over the last quarter.

DSGAX - BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 46.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 25.70% over the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 31.92% over the last quarter.

AMKOR Technology Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $23.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 5.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

AMKOR Technology Background Information

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

