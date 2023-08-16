Unusual Call Option Trade in AMGEN (AMGN) Worth $4,395.60K

On August 16, 2023 at 15:34:21 ET an unusually large $4,395.60K block of Call contracts in AMGEN (AMGN) was bought, with a strike price of $245.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.84 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMGN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3593 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMGEN. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGN is 0.53%, a decrease of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 445,467K shares. The put/call ratio of AMGN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.14% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMGEN is 255.00. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $308.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.14% from its latest reported closing price of 266.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AMGEN is 27,680MM, an increase of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,532K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,218K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 15,113K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,292K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 13.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,460K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,335K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,828K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,918K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,430K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,376K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 14.46% over the last quarter.

AMGEN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.