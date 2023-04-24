Unusual Call Option Trade in American Electric Power (AEP) Worth $110.60K

On April 24, 2023 at 13:43:12 ET an unusually large $110.60K block of Call contracts in American Electric Power (AEP) was bought, with a strike price of $97.50 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in AEP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2299 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEP is 0.38%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 464,895K shares. The put/call ratio of AEP is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Electric Power is $105.30. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of $93.92.

The projected annual revenue for American Electric Power is $18,347MM, a decrease of 6.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armstrong Advisory Group holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 16.68% over the last quarter.

United Asset Strategies holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Alpha Family Trust holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

QRPNX - AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund Class N holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

American Electric Power Declares $0.83 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $93.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

American Electric Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Electric Power , is a major investor-owned electric utility in the United States, delivering electricity to more than five million customers in 11 states.[citation needed] AEP ranks among the nation's largest generators of electricity, owning nearly 38,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP also owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system, a nearly 39,000-mile network that includes 765 kilovolt ultra-high voltage transmission lines, more than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP's transmission system directly or indirectly serves about 10 percent of the electricity demand in the Eastern Interconnection, the interconnected transmission system that covers 38 eastern and central U.S. states and eastern Canada, and approximately 11 percent of the electricity demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the transmission system that covers much of Texas.

