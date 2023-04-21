Unusual Call Option Trade in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Worth $6.50K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:11:19 ET an unusually large $6.50K block of Call contracts in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 238 day(s) (on December 15, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXL is 0.09%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 125,538K shares. The put/call ratio of AXL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is $9.76. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.85% from its latest reported closing price of $7.24.

The projected annual revenue for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is $6,139MM, an increase of 5.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 517K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 3.69% over the last quarter.

State of Wyoming holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 1.91% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boulder Hill Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Ziegler Capital Management holds 136K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 27.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAM delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support its customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.

