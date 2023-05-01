Unusual Call Option Trade in American Airlines Group (AAL) Worth $147.85K

On May 1, 2023 at 12:47:47 ET an unusually large $147.85K block of Call contracts in American Airlines Group (AAL) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 137 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.09th percentile of all recent large trades made in AAL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.13%, a decrease of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 396,775K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 2.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is $17.20. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 26.12% from its latest reported closing price of $13.64.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is $51,177MM, a decrease of 2.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 22.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Texas Permanent School Fund holds 92K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MPMCX - BNY Mellon Mid Cap Multi-Strategy Fund Class M Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 28.44% over the last quarter.

Siemens Fonds Invest holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 13.07% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

