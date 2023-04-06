Unusual Call Option Trade in Ambev S.A (ABEV) Worth $234.32K

On April 6, 2023 at 10:58:50 ET an unusually large $234.32K block of Call contracts in Ambev S.A (ABEV) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 288 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in ABEV options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.56% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambev S.A is $3.63. The forecasts range from a low of $2.50 to a high of $4.54. The average price target represents an increase of 28.56% from its latest reported closing price of $2.82.

The projected annual revenue for Ambev S.A is $89,176MM, an increase of 11.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambev S.A. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABEV is 0.39%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 1,776,940K shares. The put/call ratio of ABEV is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 285,756K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282,312K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEV by 10.72% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 135,882K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 121,085K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,457K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEV by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 101,336K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEV by 52.56% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 93,582K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,954K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABEV by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Ambev Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambev, formally Companhia de Bebidas das Américas, is a Brazilian brewing company now merged into Anheuser-Busch InBev. Its name translates to "Beverage Company of the Americas", hence the "Ambev" abbreviation. It was created on July 1, 1999, with the merger of two breweries, Brahma and Antarctica.

