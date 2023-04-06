Unusual Call Option Trade in Ambarella (AMBA) Worth $41.18K

On April 6, 2023 at 11:39:43 ET an unusually large $41.18K block of Call contracts in Ambarella (AMBA) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 43 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in AMBA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is $100.76. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.24% from its latest reported closing price of $69.86.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is $360MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBA is 0.30%, an increase of 38.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 37,838K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBA is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,820K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 58.53% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,388K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

WSTRX - Ivy Science and Technology Fund Class R holds 1,288K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 86.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,263K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 20.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 72.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 37.76% over the last quarter.

Ambarella Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

