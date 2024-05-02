Unusual Call Option Trade in Amazon.com (AMZN) Worth $26,650.00K

On May 2, 2024 at 14:06:18 ET an unusually large $26,650.00K block of Call contracts in Amazon.com (AMZN) was bought, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 50 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 43.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMZN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 331 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 2.33%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 7,121,069K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.21% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is 216.96. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $249.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.21% from its latest reported closing price of 179.00.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is 658,399MM, an increase of 11.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 291,922K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289,148K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 7.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 222,148K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218,189K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 192,440K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207,780K shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 180,839K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 164,160K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,129K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

