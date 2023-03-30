Unusual Call Option Trade in Altimeter Growth (GRAB) Worth $837.48K

On March 30, 2023 at 15:32:08 ET an unusually large $837.48K block of Call contracts in Altimeter Growth (GRAB) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 295 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.52 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in GRAB options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.10% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altimeter Growth is $4.44. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 47.10% from its latest reported closing price of $3.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Altimeter Growth is $1,994MM, an increase of 39.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimeter Growth. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAB is 0.66%, a decrease of 22.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.52% to 1,926,336K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 709,265K shares representing 18.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 153,577K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,203K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 41.55% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 142,913K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hanwha Asset Management Co. holds 47,840K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

Tremblant Capital Group holds 22,295K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,193K shares, representing a decrease of 21.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 41.51% over the last quarter.

Grab Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single "everyday everything" app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.