Unusual Call Option Trade in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) Worth $380.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:33:24 ET an unusually large $380.00K block of Call contracts in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) was bought, with a strike price of $127.50 / share, expiring in 430 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.25th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc. Class C. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.06%, a decrease of 30.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 4,147,554K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.51% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $128.25. The forecasts range from a low of $91.20 to a high of $168.77. The average price target represents an increase of 20.51% from its latest reported closing price of $106.42.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $315,766MM, an increase of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

S.C. Financial Services holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Ballentine Partners holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Watchman Group holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 17.48% over the last quarter.

IVW - iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF holds 8,876K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,817K shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Lodestar Private Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

