Unusual Call Option Trade in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) Worth $1,230.00K

On May 9, 2023 at 11:16:06 ET an unusually large $1,230.00K block of Call contracts in Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) was bought, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 773 day(s) (on June 20, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc. Class C. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.24%, a decrease of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 4,078,331K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc. Class C is 127.61. The forecasts range from a low of 91.21 to a high of $168.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.90% from its latest reported closing price of 108.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc. Class C is 315,766MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157,137K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 152,030K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,485K shares, representing a decrease of 33.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 32.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,410K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,570K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 97,481K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,492K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 70,652K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,092K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

See all Alphabet Inc. Class C regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.