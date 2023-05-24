Unusual Call Option Trade in Alphabet Inc - Class C (GOOG) Worth $1,096.50K

On May 24, 2023 at 15:26:50 ET an unusually large $1,096.50K block of Call contracts in Alphabet Inc - Class C (GOOG) was sold, with a strike price of $107.50 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GOOG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc - Class C. This is a decrease of 96 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.34%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.58% to 3,721,549K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc - Class C is 133.08. The forecasts range from a low of 106.33 to a high of $200.92. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from its latest reported closing price of 123.29.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc - Class C is 315,766MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157,137K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178,774K shares, representing a decrease of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 24.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,410K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,570K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 121,631K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152,030K shares, representing a decrease of 24.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 97,335K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,481K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 85,666K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,652K shares, representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 36.17% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

