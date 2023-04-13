Unusual Call Option Trade in Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Worth $84.80K

On April 13, 2023 at 10:29:37 ET an unusually large $84.80K block of Call contracts in Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 218 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in ALHC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.16%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 175,315K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is $14.86. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 116.34% from its latest reported closing price of $6.87.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is $1,751MM, an increase of 22.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FYC - First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 29.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 30.31% over the last quarter.

State of Wyoming holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 36.40% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 1,217K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 29.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VHCIX - Vanguard Health Care Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 293K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

