Unusual Call Option Trade in Albertsons Companies Inc - (ACI) Worth $4,152.78K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:15:54 ET an unusually large $4,152.78K block of Call contracts in Albertsons Companies Inc - (ACI) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 49.85 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ACI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albertsons Companies Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACI is 0.38%, a decrease of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 383,580K shares. The put/call ratio of ACI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albertsons Companies Inc - is $27.76. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.57% from its latest reported closing price of $20.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Albertsons Companies Inc - is $78,649MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Trust Walden holds 263K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

PACAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund shares holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 12.04% over the last quarter.

FXG - First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,191K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing an increase of 35.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 36.81% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - JPMorgan Global Active Allocation Portfolio Class B holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Fortis Capital Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Albertsons Companies Inc - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $20.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=132).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Albertsons Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

See all Albertsons Companies Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.