Unusual Call Option Trade in Alamos Gold (AGI) Worth $398.22K

On April 4, 2023 at 12:40:22 ET an unusually large $398.22K block of Call contracts in Alamos Gold (AGI) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 290 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.57 percentile of all recent large trades made in AGI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.74% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alamos Gold is $12.22. The forecasts range from a low of $8.94 to a high of $14.71. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.74% from its latest reported closing price of $12.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alamos Gold is $849MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamos Gold. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 11.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGI is 0.42%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 301,239K shares. The put/call ratio of AGI is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 44,901K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,812K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 27.21% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 20,347K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,101K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 8.24% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,587K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,100K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 13.25% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 11,559K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,000K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 20.11% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 10,416K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,296K shares, representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Alamos Gold Declares $0.02 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $12.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 2.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Alamos Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.