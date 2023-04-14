Unusual Call Option Trade in Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Worth $16.50K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:54:06 ET an unusually large $16.50K block of Call contracts in Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 154 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in AKTS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akoustis Technologies. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKTS is 0.11%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 30,949K shares. The put/call ratio of AKTS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akoustis Technologies is $7.80. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 134.32% from its latest reported closing price of $3.33.

The projected annual revenue for Akoustis Technologies is $28MM, an increase of 30.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 12.39% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Providence Capital Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 98.52%.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKTS by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Akoustis Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akoustis® is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology deployed today. The Company utilizes its proprietary XBAW® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of high-purity, single-crystal and associated piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which drives electro-mechanical coupling and translates to wide filter bandwidth. Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 registered commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150-mm diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

