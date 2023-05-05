Unusual Call Option Trade in Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) Worth $28.12K

On May 5, 2023 at 12:17:11 ET an unusually large $28.12K block of Call contracts in Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) was bought, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in AIRS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airsculpt Technologies. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRS is 0.47%, an increase of 509.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 35,125K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airsculpt Technologies is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.86% from its latest reported closing price of 4.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airsculpt Technologies is 207MM, an increase of 22.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesey Street Capital Partners, L.L.C. holds 29,324K shares representing 51.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,324K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 629K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares, representing a decrease of 104.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 72.31% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 598K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 30.60% over the last quarter.

AlphaCentric Advisors holds 360K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 70.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 99.81% over the last quarter.

LYFCX - AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund Class C holds 360K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 70.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 51.26% over the last quarter.

Airsculpt Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elite Body Sculpture, provides custom body contouring impeccably tailored to your body type and desired outcome using AirSculpt® technology. Its patented procedure sets the industry standard — no body contouring results come close. Awake during the procedure, you’ll listen to music or chat with a friend while wElite Body Sculpture sculpts your body’s shape to your specific liking. No area is off-limits; if you can pinch it, the company can take it. Elite Body Sculpture uses no needles, scalpels, or stitches, just exceptional technology wielded by skilled surgeons with precise care. From your initial consultation to the day of your procedure, your Patient Care Consultant is by your side to answer your questions and provide anything you need.

See all Airsculpt Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.