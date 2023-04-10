Unusual Call Option Trade in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Worth $185.00K

On April 10, 2023 at 15:47:14 ET an unusually large $185.00K block of Call contracts in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 158 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.32 percentile of all recent large trades made in AFRM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $13.93. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.78% from its latest reported closing price of $10.57.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $1,672MM, an increase of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.41%, an increase of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 214,276K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,658K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,434K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 55.65% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 20,219K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,510K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 48.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,725K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,925K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 32.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,435K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,549K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 50.17% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 9,434K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,984K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 30.18% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

