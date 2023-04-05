Unusual Call Option Trade in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Worth $28.12K

On April 5, 2023 at 11:00:53 ET an unusually large $28.12K block of Call contracts in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 16 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in AEHR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.95% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aehr Test Systems is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.95% from its latest reported closing price of $30.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aehr Test Systems is $69MM, an increase of 9.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aehr Test Systems. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 48.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEHR is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.64% to 18,277K shares. The put/call ratio of AEHR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,648K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,356K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,279K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 84.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 786.81% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 892K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 68.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 345.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 733K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 25.99% over the last quarter.

Aehr Test Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.