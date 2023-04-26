Unusual Call Option Trade in Aegon N.V. ADR (AEG) Worth $9.99K

On April 26, 2023 at 14:33:38 ET an unusually large $9.99K block of Call contracts in Aegon N.V. ADR (AEG) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 177 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aegon N.V. ADR. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEG is 0.07%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 319,611K shares. The put/call ratio of AEG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aegon N.V. ADR is $5.96. The forecasts range from a low of $3.96 to a high of $7.72. The average price target represents an increase of 36.14% from its latest reported closing price of $4.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aegon N.V. ADR is $21,971MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 68K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 186.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 56,777.58% over the last quarter.

VVMCX - Mid Cap Value Fund holds 1,403K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Franklin Street Advisors holds 46K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 106K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEG by 99.81% over the last quarter.

Aegon N. V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aegon N.V. is a Dutch multinational life insurance, pensions and asset management company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

See all Aegon N.V. ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.