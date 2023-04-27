Unusual Call Option Trade in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) Worth $80.36K

On April 27, 2023 at 14:39:42 ET an unusually large $80.36K block of Call contracts in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) was sold, with a strike price of $5.50 / share, expiring in 1 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in MSOS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 13.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSOS is 0.30%, a decrease of 26.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.35% to 27,888K shares. The put/call ratio of MSOS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sigma Planning holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSOS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Concorde Asset Management holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 71.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSOS by 99.73% over the last quarter.

WMS Partners holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 187.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSOS by 80.09% over the last quarter.

Wedmont Private Capital holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

